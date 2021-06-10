Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keeping up a frantic pace of life can feel reassuring on some levels, as all the interaction and responsibility can pass for a sense of importance. You'll slow it down and learn something interesting about yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The dance of friendship is complex and seemingly nonsensical. Friends tell each other lies out of kindness, and they tell each other the truth out of kindness, too. These decisions will be instinctive and immediate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Other people's lives may look a certain way from the outside, but they may as well exist on a moon of Jupiter for all you really know about them. There's so much benefit to concerning yourself strictly with your own world today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If the only way you can help others is silly and impractical, you just may be providing a more profound sort of help than you know. Everyone needs levity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The superior satisfaction of self-righteousness can be delicious indeed, which is why so many cannot resist. But judging others is also mightily unattractive, so you may opt to protect your looks with a "live and let live" stance.