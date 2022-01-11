Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The idea of a thing is much different than the experience of it. When you have no clue what’s behind the door, don’t waste time imagining it — just open the door.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can easily accomplish in just a few minutes the thing that takes others hours to do. It’s about time you started teaching others what you know!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Those with an instinct for helping will come to you with a soft approach, an amenable attitude and a plan that makes sense. And those with less interpersonal skill can still help you; you just have to tell them how.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Knowing how pleasantly relaxing it is to spend your time in one place instead of rushing around to different engagements, you’ll commit yourself sparingly and only to what you’re reasonably sure you’ll enjoy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’re happy for people who get things similar to the things you want. Someone else’s win doesn’t prevent you from having success, and it might even teach you the way.