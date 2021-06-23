Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): At first glance, it would seem you’re in a mood to take a chance, risk rejection, go for the big spoils. Upon further assessment, this isn’t a mood at all. It’s an orientation built to last.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The complexity of a relationship will baffle you. Each nuance has meaning split open and reflecting an opposite meaning, like light refracted through crystals, dazzling and disorienting. The conquest is the surrender.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What you seek is inside yourself, but if you can’t see it and don’t know what it is, so what if you happen to be carrying it around? To recognize the internal quality, you need the external pursuit. Vision requires light from the outside.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll construct your plan like any master builder, one brick at a time until it’s complete. It’s a comfort knowing tomorrow you’ll be living in the fruit of today’s effort. Can you also enjoy the labor?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The sort of work required will be deep and concentrated. It won’t pair well with shallow, vain pursuits. It will be impossible to do this work in a place of distraction, which every place is now, unless you silence your phone.