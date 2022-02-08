Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Most people are too focused on themselves to give you the praise and encouragement you so deserve now. Imagine what they would they say if they were more perceptive and tuned in to you, then say it to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Like tastefully arranged furniture in a handsome room, your daily activities are both worthy unto themselves and contributing to the overall harmony of the day.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you're helping others, usually it means you are making excellent use of your time. Check your mood, though. If it's less than sunny, the best use of your time is to give more to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your friendships need some love and attention. It's the extra bits of kindness that will make a difference. Your connections will take you to interesting places. First, grease the wheels.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The world will slow down, giving you room to think. Actually, this pace change occurred precisely because you needed to think. You're more in control of the world's tempo than you know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you love a process, the results of that process don't matter as much as enjoying the action of it. What would you commit to even if you knew it wouldn't bring you success in the end?

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate