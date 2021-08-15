Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To ready yourself for something new, you must first reset. You can’t try again until after you’ve hung up. Put in new numbers all you want, but it won’t start a new call until you disconnect the old one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One thing leads to another. You’ll soon find yourself sorting through a mystery with an uncomfortable awareness of the risk factor. This is the start of an ongoing adventure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have something to say, though it will benefit you to hold back. Ask another question. Listen hard. There’s more to learn and at least one key piece of information that will have you changing your mind or your strategy.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You did what they wanted last time — and the time before that, and before that. It’s your turn to do it your way and in the timing you’d prefer to.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll get puzzled looks and field questions that can’t be answered. Sometimes, the moral of the story is that there is no story — just a list of things to figure out before a foundation can be laid.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting to know people is your forte and pleasure. You’ve a talent for drawing out the real story so you can better understand who people are and their motivating passions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You may be able to execute a solo mission cheaper and faster, but it won’t be nearly as useful as what you do in a team. Collaborations will net the best results and come together more easily than you anticipate.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are fancier and trendier ways to solve problems, but new isn’t always better. The old tool works; use it until it doesn’t. You’ll save time and money not having to deal with a learning curve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There will be something or someone driving you crazy all day, making you yearn for peace and quiet. As a result, you’ll be motivated to do remarkable things.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Love is intense and transformative. Love overshadows, overtakes and renders all prior messes and mistakes insignificant. Love is a reset button.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are in charge of what you say and do, but the meaning others extract from it is entirely their own. Let go of caring about that and you will be set free.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s strange to admit, but you do get tired of seeing things from your own point of view. You’ll be won over by the person who offers you another perch and a different experience.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate