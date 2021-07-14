Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Doing your homework sounds like a chore, whereas investigating, researching and questing for answers sounds like an adventure. What you call an activity will contribute greatly to your mood about it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speaking what’s on your mind is a risk that might not accomplish exactly what you want it to, but if you end up expressing what another person feels but cannot explain, you’ve done something valuable.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Messiness doesn’t necessarily mean a lack of method. Sometimes, very effective processes are a mess to behold, yet still governed by rules that they adhere to faithfully inside the jumble of elegant chaos.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): A problem that’s very real to a 5-year-old may seem ridiculous to a teen and irrelevant to the autonomous adult. Life gets simple when you skip the mundane struggles, opting only for the timeless ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People sum one another up with quick character judgments and categorize accordingly because no one has time to go into the infinite complexities of every person they meet. Knowing this, you’ll proudly project certain qualities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though all matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration, the rate in which you are getting what you want seems to be particularly lethargic, and you will be forgiven, if not rewarded, for your efforts to invigorate it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Performing teaches you something about yourself, but it’s better done in real-life interactions given to people in the same room. The self-conscious trap of watching yourself in a performance will distort and ruin the lesson.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The nexus of space and time where you are now is the only actionable platform in your universe. You can seize, conquer, cuddle, snuggle, sing or strut it; just don’t give it over to the undeserving. It’s yours to use.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll challenge yourself and push the boundaries of what you think is doable, acceptable and typical of you. Being willing to do this and then courageous enough to follow through expands you as a person.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When what’s being said has no relevance or interest to you, act quickly, changing the channel, setting something down or walking away to find what matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While life mostly consists of trades (oxygen for carbon dioxide, work for money, money for food, loyalty for security), today you’ll revel in an unusual scenario — the joy of a thing that gives and doesn’t take.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s a vitality that comes with people paying attention to your ideas. But when everyone is trying to be seen at the same time, the energy implodes on itself. The answer is to work in obscurity, a joy and a freedom.
