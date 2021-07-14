Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Performing teaches you something about yourself, but it’s better done in real-life interactions given to people in the same room. The self-conscious trap of watching yourself in a performance will distort and ruin the lesson.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The nexus of space and time where you are now is the only actionable platform in your universe. You can seize, conquer, cuddle, snuggle, sing or strut it; just don’t give it over to the undeserving. It’s yours to use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll challenge yourself and push the boundaries of what you think is doable, acceptable and typical of you. Being willing to do this and then courageous enough to follow through expands you as a person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When what’s being said has no relevance or interest to you, act quickly, changing the channel, setting something down or walking away to find what matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): While life mostly consists of trades (oxygen for carbon dioxide, work for money, money for food, loyalty for security), today you’ll revel in an unusual scenario — the joy of a thing that gives and doesn’t take.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s a vitality that comes with people paying attention to your ideas. But when everyone is trying to be seen at the same time, the energy implodes on itself. The answer is to work in obscurity, a joy and a freedom.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate