Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Relentless excitement can be emotionally taxing. You’ll take a break from drama as you gravitate to kind people with something interesting — but not too interesting — to talk about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The role of creativity is thought by some to be secondary to the main action — a garnish on the plate of life. But if you go into this day leading with your creativity, remarkable improvements will blossom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Many things you once wanted are no longer important to you. Either you got them already, or the want weakened until it disappeared. But there are still wants that remain unsatisfied. You’ll revive an effort to make it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You sense what people need and want. You have a better grasp of the big picture than many can see. With empathy, you open communication. You’re perfect for a diplomatic mission.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tenacity brings success as long as you’re tenacious about something that is good for everyone. When the aim is selfish, persistence may still win out, but it’s a hollow victory.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It would be cool if loved ones could intuit your desire and fulfill it without you having to articulate a thing. This will not be the case, though. The best way to get what you want is simple: Ask for it!

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate