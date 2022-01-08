Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You enjoy being part of a winning team and you’ll do more than your share of the work to keep the group strong. If everyone contributes with a similar enthusiasm, you’ll have an unstoppable unit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Until your first laugh, the day hasn’t really started yet, and humor will keep pulling you through. You won’t have to mine for it. If humor were diamonds, they would be gleaming from the cave’s mouth, right out in the open.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There is no hurry. Slow down. This will prevent you from making mistakes — and because you don’t have any time to lose, mistakes will be even more costly. Go fast by going slow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It’s possible that the finished piece exists already in your higher consciousness and all you are really doing is getting it down. Inner silence allows you to hear the whispers about what to do next.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When things feel claustrophobic, there’s a good reason. Tight clusters of people who believe the same thing are dangerous. Move to open spaces where a more balanced exchange of ideas will be possible.