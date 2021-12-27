 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your daily horoscope
0 Comments
Horoscope

Your daily horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 27): You don’t have to add a single thing; your power comes in the form of subtraction. You home in on the important things to get right and you cut out the unnecessary, strengthening your overall position while making your life much easier to manage. Glorious shared experiences bond friendships for life. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 40, 33, 1, 14 and 26.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert