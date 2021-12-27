Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Dec. 27): You don’t have to add a single thing; your power comes in the form of subtraction. You home in on the important things to get right and you cut out the unnecessary, strengthening your overall position while making your life much easier to manage. Glorious shared experiences bond friendships for life. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 40, 33, 1, 14 and 26.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.