Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What was bad is now good; what was ugly is now beautiful. Arbitrary and interchangeable labels are ultimately meaningless. So don't bother trying to categorize; just accept what is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Do not try to get a zig out of a thing that clearly likes to zag. To learn the nature of things and let it inform your efforts is intelligent, respectful and, ultimately, the most profitable move.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When the pretty words come floating to your ears, it is very tempting to hold onto them as though they were tangible enough to build on. They might be, but you won't know until there are behaviors and facts to back them up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The only one who knows whether someone is good for you is you. Don't listen to those trying to sway your feelings. Your feelings are loyal informants in your employment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Challenge yourself to drop your assumptions about who people are so you can learn who they actually are. Wishing people to be any certain way is the enemy of close, productive relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): One decision will change everything. That decision is entirely yours, but have no fear. There's nothing to get right here, really. Let your curiosity guide you. What do you want to learn?

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate