Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because you are open to other points of view, your day will be peppered with interesting arguments, banter and the kind of intellectual challenge that keeps you on your game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ve built something that’s not just for you; it’s for loved ones, friends and future generations. Everyone will feel at least a little bit like they own it in some way, though it has a life of its own, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sometimes, the answers are not blowing in the wind, written on the wall, out there or within you. Sometimes, the answer is “no answer.” Keep asking anyway, though, because it connects you with other curious minds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money talks in a language that, while not exactly universal, is widely understood. Decide what you’re willing to pay before you enter the marketplace. You’ll be up against some mighty persuasive salespeople.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve done it before — put yourself in a one-down position so someone else can feel more secure. It might help in the moment, but it’s not a sustainable fix. When you’re around strong people, it’s unnecessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s not like you to be suspicious of others, but when you are, take heed. There’s nothing to fear, except wasting your time. You’re on a path to learn new lessons, not ones you’ve already learned.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate