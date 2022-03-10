Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have a big heart. Move past the wrong someone did you. Wipe the slate clean. Love and forgiveness will weave together like entwined fingers of prayerful hands.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rejection is no fun, but you’ll risk it for a chance at a dream. You’ll get your pitch together, suit up, go where there might be opportunity, find someone to talk to and you’ll make friends.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Mentally, you’ll be sharp in the morning and then again late at night. Afternoons bring a slump — pleasant enough if you just give into it. Good company helps.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your identity is an ever-developing idea. You have your eye on a group you’d like to fit into. You’ll think about how you might fit in, why you want to, and what it means to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may feel nostalgia for the past while simultaneously realizing that the time to be alive is now. The opportunities are many and you have more control over your life than ever before.