Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The things others around you are doing may not speak to your need for challenge and adventure. If you go your own way, the raised eyebrows and objections will eventually turn into envy and imitation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Not only do you get to write your own story but you get to do the rewrites, too! It’s not about doing things over so much as it is focusing on a meaning that helps you move forward and taking an empowering lesson from what happened.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today features a riveting game of emotional chicken. You risk a reveal; the other person does the same. How far should you go? This is the million-dollar question that you’ll answer perfectly on instinct.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll be intrigued by people and situations that don’t tell you what to think about them. The unknown aspects invite your imagination to fill in the blanks. In a sense, you become a co-creator with the spirit of mystery.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can look for any solution on the internet, but you’d still rather talk to a live person and get the sort of answers born of the unpredictable interaction of humans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Instead of letting yourself get overwhelmed, take a step back and remind yourself these are agreements you’re dealing with, not laws. Everything is negotiable at any point in time. Don’t be afraid to change what isn’t working.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll get the chance to edit yourself, cut the superfluous, amplify the essentials and highlight the fun parts. All this polish is only possible because you had the courage to put it all out there.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’re right to be wary of anyone trying to hard-sell you their goods or ideas. When the match is something you want and will use, you don’t need to be sold on it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Just because you get paid to do a job doesn’t make it less noble. No price tag can cover the heart you dedicate to making a difference. The form of payment that matters most to you is knowing your work helped someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Self-expression takes courage. The more you show the world, the more there is to criticize. You’d rather learn from your mistakes than never know how good you can get — so you’ll step into the spotlight once more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have more fun with your role when you dress the part. And why stop there? Create the set, change the lighting, add a soundtrack — atmosphere matters, and details make it beautiful.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s a light version and a super version. Go with the lighter commitment for a while until you get a better appreciation and understanding of the full range of options.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate