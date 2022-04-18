 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 18): Your goals are unique, and your list of must-do experiences eclectic. You’ll work these plans like a boss this year, and with very little support at first. But as you forge forward with confidence, people join you, resources are offered, skills developed. You become the person who can bring your exciting visions into reality.

Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 1, 27 and 14.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

