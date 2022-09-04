Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You find a clever way to get your needs met. The requests you make are so of-the-moment that you don’t need to worry too much about how to ask. Excellent timing is a kind of magic in and of itself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t necessarily want to live a dramatic life, but you don’t mind knowing about other people’s drama or watching theatrics on screen. Today, you’ll learn something about yourself through the escape of entertainment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your many responsibilities prevent you from playing all day, but they don’t prevent you from taking a playful approach to the day. Very few occasions call for the utmost seriousness. Your lighthearted spin improves everything.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The different questions you have all seem to lead to the same answer. Perhaps it’s not the one you had in mind, but seeing the conclusion from multiple angles will open your mind to its plausibility.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A crystalline clarity will be your cosmic bonus today, lending ease to your decision-making process, making next steps rather obvious. You breezily organize information, tasks, emotions and any other input that comes your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you’re having fun, why cut yourself off? Let the fun play out to its natural conclusion. Who says success should be suffering, sweat and sacrifices? If you’re enjoying yourself, you’re winning.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’re careful about what you align with and buy into. Your mind is open, as this is the only way to learn. If it’s proven to you, you will believe it. If not, you will regard it as an interesting question, pending proof.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While tending to the task, you’d love not to think of yourself at all. To be entirely, unselfconsciously immersed in a state of flow is the ideal you wish for — achievable, though it will not kick in with predictable frequency or timing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The right amount of space between people is essential to a good relationship. Only you know whether to focus on strengthening bonds that bring you closer or on creating the necessary distance for health and comfort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re learning to feel at home in different environments. It’s harder to get comfortable, but as you observe what triggers tension and trepidation, you pick up valuable skills — key to becoming who you want to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People say it’s the things you don’t do that you’ll regret later, but this doesn’t apply to matters of health and safety. While there may be emotional and personal risks worth taking today, physical risk-taking is not favored.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When your problems get pushy, instead of pushing back, take a break. Escape to a fantasy. Let your daydreams float you up, up and away. You can look down on your problems from that aerial view and see new options.