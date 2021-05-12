Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Thoughts cause feelings, and then feelings cause thoughts, and then the cycle rolls along like a bike headed downhill. Is it exhilarating? Does it go where you want? Much depends on whether you know how to balance and steer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You learn much about yourself by interacting with the ones who are attracted to you. Your repeat customers resonate with you for reasons that will be a delight to discover.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's so fun to be able to save the day, and you'll be in just the right place and time with all the right stuff (willingness, awareness, kindness) to do this for someone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You say yes to what is happening, and that will turn out to be the only word you need. "Yes" will affirm the present, add energy and open the gates to the route of ease.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's generally believed that animals lack rich interior lives, but the time you've spent with animals has definitely convinced you otherwise. You'll be favorably impacted by a member of the animal kingdom today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Silent strangers put you in touch with your expectation and fantasies in a way that relationships with known, talking people cannot. The magic question: What did you want before you heard what the other person wanted?

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate