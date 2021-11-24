Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your presence is comforting. People open up around you, and you provide a soft place for their stories and thoughts to land. Though it's not your job to be constantly receiving others, when you allow it, you help heal humanity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's nothing you need to do to right wrongs. It's as though the universe is a cat that can't help but land on its feet. All you have to do is refuse to interfere and justice will be served.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Complete your project. It might not bring the results you wanted, but finishing will be its own kind of reward, giving you glowing confidence and a different future than you'd otherwise know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Maybe complaining will fix nothing, but write your complaint anyway, only for yourself because working things out on paper will give you clarity. From here you will see a solution, workaround or way of accepting what is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whatever you're selling, keep the price high and don't be in a rush to make the deal. If you don't get offers, it's a blessing in disguise. Hold out for what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your own thoughts can make you happy or sad, frustrated or content. You may not realize what you're thinking until you question what you're feeling. Becoming aware of your thoughts will lead to a breakthrough.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate