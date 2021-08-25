Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As you take an aspect of your life and push it a little further and then a little more, you’ll find out that the boundaries aren’t nearly where you thought they were.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Many carrots are not orange. Many radishes are not red. Not all blue whales are blue. As you keep your mind open, life will wash over you in colors unexpected.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You can ride the chaos like the best of them, though it’s nice when you don’t have to. You’ll appreciate the mild and manageable feeling today brings. This peace offers new options for tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Mostly, you keep your hand on the controls and are in complete charge of your actions. It would be absurd and boring to demand this of yourself at all times or expect it from others, as tonight will reflect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t worry if your choice seems uncharacteristic of you. You are the artist of your character and can form it as you desire. In the end, there are no shoulds and shouldn’ts — only dids and didn’ts.