Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 26): Your life quickly improves to meet the new standards you set this solar return. Relationships will be the first change. New connections bring you more creativity and a greater spirit of cooperation. Drama is a thing of the past as you spend more time doing what feeds the best in you and those around you. Taurus and Libra adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 36, 4, 44 and 28.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.