Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 31): You break into new territory and make the rules. As the founder of the culture, you’ll ask excellent questions like, “What would this scene be if we all do it this way?” You’ll follow through, and in years to come, they’ll tell the story. The deeper you go into an interest, the happier you become. Interpersonal agreements are enriched. Aries and Scorpio adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 3, 1 and 17.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

