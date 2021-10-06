Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Even though the facts seem to point to the same conclusion, it is at least partially incorrect. Something is amiss. Take this apart again. More information is needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The best way to get what you want is to ask for it at the right time with a clear, strong voice. Ask with your eyes and with your whole body and being. And finally, get confirmation that your request was heard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you believe the best of everyone you meet, you’re bound to be wrong sometimes. You’d much rather err on the side of spiritual generosity. Most people will rise to your wonderful expectation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Boredom causes misbehavior in children, animals and, most notably today, in full-grown adults. You’ll make sure to have something interesting to do that you can include others in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Skills worth acquiring involve hours of practice. In matters of trial and error, most of the learning will come from the “error” part. As you rack up the mistakes, you improve.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re supportive of people because you believe in them, but also because your support is a way of showing love. A loved one could really use the vote of confidence today.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate