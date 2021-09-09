Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you’re doing what you must, it seems to take forever. Meanwhile, you feel like you have to steal your brief moments of pleasure. Is it possible to give yourself much more time for delight?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The relationship has gotten vague, imperfect, unreliable and full of paradoxes. In other words, it is in a good place — a place where anything can still happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You give interactions your own personal touch. If you knew you’d be celebrated and remembered for this, would you take it one step further? Or perhaps three?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You appreciate and attract those with an enthusiasm for turning life into fiction. This is much better than listening to someone complain on and on about a dull reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You would dispel the mystery if it weren’t so fun to watch people try and figure it out. Actually, transparency would only ruin the fun. What if you kept the secret forever?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ve earned the trust that comes with doing what you say you will, at times knocking yourself out to keep the agreement. Now you know to limit your commitments to only what you can handle with ease and pleasure.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate