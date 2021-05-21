Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Much has been added to your life — relationships, responsibilities, interests, material items — and going forward, you can’t take it all. It’s, once again, time to decide which endeavors are worth committing to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The old you would have been eager to define things early on, but you’re now wondering if it’s necessary or even beneficial. Definitions are limits. Mysteries are limitless.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The tendency to go into debt isn’t limited to finance. In fact, the little debts that get racked up between people can have a debilitating effect on relationships. Don’t let anyone get too far in the hole with you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who will try and convince you of a need that doesn’t exist. Things only become outdated if there are now other things that work better. Be careful not to pay to fix a thing that isn’t broken.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll strengthen your mind/body/spirit connection, and it all happens with physical exertion. Every time you work on your body, it will become increasingly receptive to the command of your mind and the intuition of your spirit.