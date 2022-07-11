Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 11): You’re not waiting for a fairy godmother to transform your life. You get the look and the transportation together, and you’ll even put on your own ball if you have to. Your life is all the more magical because you take charge in this way. More highlights: an intense course of training, domestic smoothness and a pay raise.
Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 27 and 17.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.