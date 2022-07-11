 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your daily horoscope

  • 0

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (July 11): You’re not waiting for a fairy godmother to transform your life. You get the look and the transportation together, and you’ll even put on your own ball if you have to. Your life is all the more magical because you take charge in this way. More highlights: an intense course of training, domestic smoothness and a pay raise.

Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 27 and 17.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert