Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As far as you’re concerned, power, money and fame are not the goal. There’s nothing wrong with those things, but they are only worth obtaining insofar as they can be utilized to create a better community.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dreaming big used to entail thinking of a blown-up version of your wish. Now your consciousness has changed. Dreaming big entails expanding your vision to include the best interest of the highest number of people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Loved ones will grow and change right along with you. This is not a coincidence. You’re helping one another grow. You are especially good at celebrating the many passages and incarnations inside of this life together.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): The sculptor chips away at everything that’s not the sculpture. The detective discovers the truth by finding the lies and cover-ups. And you’ll figure out what you want to do by trying things that turn out to be definitely not that.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You believe in giving more than you get, and yet it’s going to be a really difficult thing to accomplish because your generosity keeps repaying you exponentially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace those inevitabilities you cannot get away from. There is no living in the light without the contrast to help you see things. There is no retreat from one’s own shadow, but at least you always have company!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There is nothing selfish about figuring out what you like. You actually do the world a huge favor by learning yourself very well. The struggle against one’s own baser instincts can be as ferocious as any external conflict.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Delight yourself. Don’t wait for someone else to do it; you’re the one best suited to the job. Anyone who’d memorized your preferences would still be clueless as to nuances of quantity and variation that might please you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The difference between a step forward and a step back is the destination. You think you know where you’re headed, but life has other ideas. Right now, it’s safe to assume that if you’re moving, you’re making progress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your receptiveness earns you an insider’s position. You’ll learn so much by listening well that you just may save your own agenda and stories for another time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll learn through cautionary examples and aspirational models alike. Let everything absorb a while. The lessons are like a marinade; you have to soak in it to get the flavor, and there’s no way to shorten the process.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is said that you can never have too many friends, and your current stars suggest you could use a more diverse array. Skills and orientations different from your own will teach you and afford you rare advantages.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate