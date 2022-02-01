Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Ask someone you respect to weigh in on your situation. You’ve grown so used to seeing it that your perspective has gone stale. Fresh eyes will help you see where your efforts are best placed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will be guided by your connection to nature, especially animals. You’ll be reminded how each being on the earth has a unique experience. Learning about and imagining those experiences will enhance your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Feedback is a gift, though unfortunately, it can’t be exchanged for something you like better. Maybe you didn’t ask for a critique, but you’ll get one and find the value in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You feel the pressure as much as anyone around you but instead of feeling squeezed, you interpret the sensation as a push in the right direction. As you drop your resistance, momentum will be on your side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There’s a danger of being too serious today. And if you can’t seem to shake this feeling of grave reality, don’t worry. When the sun goes down, it takes your worries with it. Evening will be light and lively.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Advertisers would have you believe otherwise, but attention and effort improve your self-image more than any beauty product. Others experience you the way you do. When you feel amazing, you look amazing, too.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate