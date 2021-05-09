Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Feelings, like weather, move over the scene, some lasting longer than others. Though eventually, everything passes through, over, on ... This is bittersweet in the case of passionate intensity but a deep relief in the case of grief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While some cannot seem to recognize the magnificence of a thing until it’s gone, you add foresight to the matter, imagining the thing gone in order to better appreciate the impact of its presence while you have it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It took awhile for you to make a decision, and now that you’ve made it, you have no intention of changing your mind. Your commitment is admirable. Note that it is possible to stay at once committed and open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have a vision, and you can make it come to life. Do not doubt your taste or your ability to create things that are beautiful for all who experience them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve an amused indifference to nonsense that others seem to think is crucial to the rotation of the world. Your lighter touch is inspired from something you learned long ago: Cry or laugh, the world spins on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It would be a mistake to pass blame to those who show poor judgment for acts that occurred quite beyond the realm of judgment. Being in control at all times is not possible for anyone on the planet.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate