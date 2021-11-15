Your daily horoscope

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 15): Your heart keeps getting fuller. Your choices will seem unconventional, but you've a keen instinct for what's good for you and will, as a result, lift your health, well-being and the quality of your life and relationships. You'll see parts of the world that are new to you, and yet your travels will seem to bring you home. Leo and Sagittarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 20, 1 and 42.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.