Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Why say what you can imply? To imply is to invite interpretation. Every interpretation is a thread of energy. The more threads woven between you and your audience, the greater the connection will be between you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As long as you’re thinking about the “what-ifs,” you may as well throw in a full range, from the terrible to the ridiculous and of course the outrageously fantastic. Because what if you succeed wildly?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don’t have to be embroiled in a scandal to offer “no comment.” It’s always an option, especially when no one (other than your own brain) is commanding you to speak. By not weighing in, you leave your options open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avid readers are better writers. Admirers of style are more stylish. Great athletes are first and foremost avid sports fans. Whatever you want to become, you get there through appreciation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s moving day. Whether you’re moving furniture, your body, your address — a new you takes over and life quickly snaps to fit the fresh identity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Those who are too proud to ask for directions are at a disadvantage. And you don’t have to wait until you are lost either. Sidle up to an expert and you’ll learn more than you asked for.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate