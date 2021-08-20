Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You doubt you can do it, and you move forward anyway, awkwardly, with quivering confidence. Your courage summons a new sense of self. This is your brave tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A pattern of behavior is developing. As you enact key repetitions, you set up the anticipation of what follows. Take a step back to consider the appetites and expectations being established.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Decide what you’re going to do, and do it. It’s easier without the imposition of too many rules. These early stages of a pursuit are not about attaining specific results so much as establishing a routine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Be merciful with your power, especially in the realm of love and romance. Power, if abused, is fleeting. Romantic power, if abused, usually flees on the arm of another.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s not just you; the heat gets to everyone. Whether it’s the internal temperature rise caused by anger, passion or desire, or the weather outside, you benefit from measures taken to stay cool.