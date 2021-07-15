Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Lethargy goes against your fire sign nature, and it is quite off-putting to behold lazy movements and apathetic moods. A vital physicality is like a religion to you. Your posture alone is an inspiration to others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look to the horizon. Excellent events gallop toward you like cavalry to save the day. If there are buildings and walls (or relationships and responsibilities) in the way, look out anyway. Can’t see the horizon? Invent the horizon.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’re on board with an agenda and your senses are primed to gather the right clues, so much so that you don’t even really need any external reinforcement or help. Aligned and alert, all is automatically coming together for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You don’t like to leave things floating around, especially things that clearly belong together. You’ll gather collections, tether ideas and pull them together, and issue the introductions to connect people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t have the answer? Don’t worry! Connecting with others because you have something to say can be off-putting. Finding something to say to help you connect with people is more loveable and social.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust the feeling you’re getting more than what’s in a resume or sales pitch. People will behave as you think they might, not because they are influenced by you, but because your intuition is two steps ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People often don’t want what they think they do. The one asking you to solve a problem may really just want you to be in the problem with them so they can interact with you in a way they interpret as care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Humans do human things — arrive late or don’t show up, over-promise or spill the very information they are supposed to keep secret. Humans will disappoint like it’s their job, which is why to forgive is divine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can tell so much by looking into a person’s eyes. You are attuned to subtle energy and can easily read the glint of passion, the sparkle of affection and the glisten of humanity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though in the long sweep of human existence the notion of land ownership is fairly recent, the animals and even the plants fight for territory. In an artful and detailed way, you’ll mark yours today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’d like to help someone, and helping yourself may be the very best way. Everyone must decide for themselves what habits and behaviors are optimum and how to stay healthy in body, mind and relationships.