Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you wouldn’t say something in front of the smartest person you know, don’t say it. Also, consider whether you’re hanging out in the right places. Your company should elevate you, not cause you to dip your standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Which has a higher value, appropriateness or humor? Honesty or creativity? Which is more useful to cultivate, abundance or safety? There are no absolute right answers. You’ll notice your value system is changing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ve told your story many times and in different ways, smartly catering to the themes on the table. What you add to today’s themes will really help the others, especially if you keep your contribution brief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People from other backgrounds may have vastly different notions of what’s appropriate. Most will be able to adjust to the expectations of the moment, as long as those are clearly communicated in a way they can understand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The successful timing of the day can be summed up in one word: early. It will pay to get a jump on everything from traffic to investments to the day itself, arriving on the scene before the others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s no question you’ve been gifted with talent. But what is more valuable is your other gift — the difficulty you were handed. Overcoming this has made you capable and ready to turn today’s opportunity into gold.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate