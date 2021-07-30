Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As the warrior of the zodiac, you observe the rules of battle, aware of the advance and the retreat. What matters is honor in both scenarios — to be brave and never to desert the others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Falling in love with a person is different from falling in love with the way you feel when you’re around that person. The distinction will be worth noting. Healthy relationships are thoroughly considered.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll disagree, but you won’t disrespect. For this reason, you’re just the person who can help everyone work together for a common aim. Good leaders unify the group.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): When the apple cart of expectation overturns, it’s a surprise, but it doesn’t have to be an upset or an obstacle. This is a chance to question and update your premise to match reality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Even though you love to learn, you’d rather figure things out yourself than listen to someone serve up what they think you ought to know. Others share your preference. Instead of preaching, you’ll offer an opportunity for discovery.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s like you’re on a hike, striving to get up to the elevation that will allow you a better view of the situation. The miles you travel today will help you get the past into proper perspective and glimpse the future, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you wouldn’t say something in front of the smartest person you know, don’t say it. Also, consider whether you’re hanging out in the right places. Your company should elevate you, not cause you to dip your standards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Which has a higher value, appropriateness or humor? Honesty or creativity? Which is more useful to cultivate, abundance or safety? There are no absolute right answers. You’ll notice your value system is changing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ve told your story many times and in different ways, smartly catering to the themes on the table. What you add to today’s themes will really help the others, especially if you keep your contribution brief.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People from other backgrounds may have vastly different notions of what’s appropriate. Most will be able to adjust to the expectations of the moment, as long as those are clearly communicated in a way they can understand.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The successful timing of the day can be summed up in one word: early. It will pay to get a jump on everything from traffic to investments to the day itself, arriving on the scene before the others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s no question you’ve been gifted with talent. But what is more valuable is your other gift — the difficulty you were handed. Overcoming this has made you capable and ready to turn today’s opportunity into gold.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate