Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions coming from a primitive brain space are every bit as valid as anything reasonable your intellect poses. Today’s best decision is rooted in a raw feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone has to do their own exercising, growing or learning. You’ll have a full plate in that regard today, so why not let someone pitch in on one of the many other things they can help you with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The playing that is literally supposed to be fun and games can, in reality, be quite difficult. It takes practice to play well. The ones who do it a lot tend to be better at it. Those are the people to surround yourself with now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You’ll benefit from knowing the motives of others and you’ll easily figure them out now, too, especially if that someone is a child or has the emotional maturity of one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Why struggle for success in a realm you don’t enjoy? Go where your talent lies, and thrive. You’ve valuable skills that others would be hard-pressed to replicate. Focus there, and collect your prize.