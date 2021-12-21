Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You like to chase and you like to do the chasing. Whichever role you’re in today, it will be fun so long as the one who is doing the chasing really intends to catch the other person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will be flexible and open to what the people around you propose even when it’s a little ridiculous. You might find yourself going along with a bad idea for the sake of social grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’re sensitive to the feelings of others and you’ve a compassionate response to their needs. Just be sure to care for your own needs, too, especially to the need for comfort and relaxation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Know your top priority and everything else will settle around it. Your attention span will vary from hour to hour over the course of the day, but you’ll finish what’s important.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It’s not what you say but how you say it. The tonality of your voice will set all at ease. Your calm utterances could tame lions, charm snakes, hush babies.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An inner sense of reality is a hard thing to share. Nonetheless, it seems you really understand the way another person thinks and because of this, you’ll make accurate guesses and tight social bonds.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate