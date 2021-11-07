Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are so many ways to cooperate — one of them being by not participating in the work at all. When people are ready, willing or needing to hash it out on their own, stepping out of the action can be a gift of love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): One activity that gets you through hard things, such as a round of sit-ups or the cluster of days leading up to a vacation, is counting. If the thing you are counting is blessings, you will be very lucky indeed!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Romance will play out like a kind of theater — the one that feels absolutely real. And perhaps it is; although the intensity of drama will ebb and flow throughout the relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The world is better when people understand and apply their talents. They can’t always do this alone. They need the keen observation of a witness. You’ll see strengths in others that they cannot see in themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will bring contradicting forces into perfect alignment. The amazing feat will have a profound effect on people around you. Indeed, your own heart will be moved in the process.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even though there is a certain requirement of solo time you like to fulfill that seems to keep you in touch with who you are, you still need to be around other people to truly be yourself.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate