Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As the changes unfold, it's not necessary for you to decide if things are moving for better or worse. Move with the flow of life. In time, it will be sorted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll express a position that some will resist. You'll communicate with humor, excellent timing and a light touch as you speak for those who can't speak for themselves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Be careful not to make assumptions about people based on how they look because, in today's case, the preconceived notion will interfere with an effective play in the reality of the moment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Keep yourself entertained. Plan an adventure. Giving yourself something to look forward to will help you have patience in tending with the tedious parts of the day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Find a way to live your priorities. Spending the bulk of your time on what's important to you doesn't always seem possible, but you'll figure it out because the alternative would create a chasm of incongruity and mental unrest.