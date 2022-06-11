Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Life indoors will be manageable and predictable — which is precisely why you feel compelled to go outside, both metaphorically and actually. You’ll thrive in all kinds of wild.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Not every bond you make comes in the form of an immediate click. Sometimes it takes time to find the particular and unexpected way you fit together. Today’s conversations, games and social combinations might reveal it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have nothing against the ones who relax while you work, but you’d rather they didn’t do it in your sightline. You’ll never tire of being useful and will keep producing well into the night.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It’s easier for you to give others the benefit of the doubt than it is to give yourself a pass. But the work you do to cultivate an inwardly gentle spirit is so worthwhile.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be mindful of what information is yours to tell, which keeps harmony in your world. Also, as the topics you talk about tend to reflect on you, you’d rather focus on what’s beautiful and fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The fantasy of freedom is often very different from the reality of it, as too much unstructured time and a lack of limits can be debilitating. The rules make you more creative and productive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Reduce, reuse and recycle isn’t just a slogan for physical items. You’ll apply it now to stored emotions and other intangible baggage. You’ll let go of what you no longer need and find useful applications for the rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Caring too much about the outcome of your work can only make it stiff and boring. Give yourself permission to mess up — even to make a royal disaster of the thing, and surprise, surprise, you’ll be brilliant.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are not made up of disparate bits and pieces; rather, you are a system in which every part is integrated. This is why even very small changes can move the whole of you in a new direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remarkable things will happen, and remark you will, though some discretion in the matter will be wise. You’ll make your words count, or at least make sure they don’t detract.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your openness gives you a huge advantage today. Because you’re not attached to an interaction going any certain way, you can leverage whatever outcome you get into something you need and want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People who absorb your energy and agree with you may be nice to have around, but when it’s time to bounce around ideas, seek the hard and deflective types.

