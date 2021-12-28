Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to rely too heavily on one idea of who you are. You're multifaceted and the more you give, the more capable and diverse you become. You've only started to discover yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're a diviner of ideas, roaming various territories to find signs of the future. Whether you're delving into art or sport, finance or philosophy, you'll mine gems.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're kind and pleasant even as you ask for what people may not be able to give you. The fact is, it takes guts to ask, and you just don't know what is possible until you have the courage to pose the question.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can't control others, but if you can understand them, you have a better chance of making the environment ideal for everyone. Learn as much as you can about people. Find out the thinking behind the action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll encounter individuals who can't talk about things as easily as you can. It will be a challenge to get these types to open up, but it will help you to know what they have to say, so the effort will be worthwhile.