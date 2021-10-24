Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The problem can be solved. First, take the pressure off yourself so you can move again. You’re going to need to walk around this issue and see it from a few different vantage points.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll finish what you started. The accomplishment is a significant boost to your confidence. This is true even if no one knows about it except you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll trade up in some way. High value, in this case, is relative and will be determined on fit alone. The option that suits you best will not be the one with the highest price tag.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The empathy you feel changes you. When you open yourself to listen deeply to another person’s experience, you get a small taste of the experience yourself and are broadened accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are focused on the difference you want to make in the world. However serious you are about the mission, approach it with a light heart. You’ll be surprised at how much you can change by simply shining the warmth of your smile on it.