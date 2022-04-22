Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One thing you’ll be extremely good at is forming friendships and weaving them into larger networks. This opens many resources for this weekend’s projects.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Being generous feels wonderful but don’t cheat yourself, or feelings turn to shades of loss, sadness, anger and pain. When in doubt, do nothing until you’re sure about what you can afford, emotionally and otherwise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There will be deals presented to you. Beware of situations where the money is more important than the work. Tonight will be like a fast car: safety first, then have a blast.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Group goals should technically be easier to reach because the work is divided. Keep in mind that if the work isn’t more or less equally divided, there will be resentments when it’s time to divvy up the prize.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll achieve what only mature people are able to: You’ll be an objective witness to your own behavior. Feelings are not puppeteers. You will acknowledge your emotions without letting them drag you around.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Peer pressure is a fact of humanity. Wherever people are, there’s a pressure to conform to their opinions and behaviors. It’s a good reason to spend as little time as possible with people who undervalue you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Stories get exaggerated, pictures get altered, facts get tampered with. You’ll get a better sense of things you witness firsthand, but even then, there are obstacles to perfect perception.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The logic you followed before suddenly seems less reliable. You’ll navigate with something different. An innate knowing rises up to move you past other kinds of processing. It’s like the decision is making itself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don’t have to be perfect to be loved, liked or included. You don’t have to be perfect to be persuasive, effective or accomplished. You don’t have to be perfect, period.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s as though you can feel someone thinking about you and sense the subsequent reach out before it happens. It’s because you are connected at a deep level, working through a joint karma.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep pushing through the challenge. Things may not come to fruition as quickly as you’d like, but you can trust that eventually you will know the deep satisfaction of having accomplished what you set out to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You bring warmth to interactions. People feel safe with you and there’s a sense that you’re all on the same side. Where mysteries and manipulation once existed, someone will let down their guard and tell you how it really is.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate