Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Another mark on the calendar. You’re doing your thing every single day and not expecting anything of it except that you continue to do it to the very best of your ability. This is the path of greatness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you know you’re going to go the distance for someone, wear good shoes. In other words, the relationship has to be comfortable. One way to make things more comfortable is to tell the truth early on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don’t create an appetite by feeding people. Hunger is the driver. If you want someone to be driven to your project or solution, you need to create distance to the prize.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can take the reins and steer a relationship pretty much anywhere you want to go. This is true power, accompanied by its constant companion, great responsibility.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Of course, there are no little people. Those who believe there are variations in the inherent worth of others are confused at best. The wrong-headed will be influenced and taught via your example.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You tend to relationships before they need it, which is one of the reasons your relationships are in excellent shape! You’ll catch on to some subtle changes in a loved one’s mood or behavior. It’s a good excuse to exhibit support.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Let yourself have the innocence of first attempts. Give yourself the room for wonder and the leeway for mistakes that you would any child. Ease up, and expect less — and you’ll find there is fun and good fortune in beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Hunger points to lack of nutrition; boredom signals lack of creativity. Distractions don’t handle boredom; pursuits do, the sort that tease out your curiosity and call up your deeper problem-solving faculties.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): From the outside, it appears you’re being favored, though you’ve actually paid dearly for your position. Since the others don’t see all that goes into earning this special regard, you’ll need to inform or forgive them.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Awareness is a huge factor in the day’s decisions. It’s not just a matter of what you think about but how you see yourself in relation to the subject that will influence your next move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’re brave, and no one would argue otherwise. In fact, you’re so strong that you make the job look easy. There are those who will take your contributions for granted. Remind them what goes into delivering such fine results.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The updates may have overshot the problem they were trying to solve. Beware of developments that are no longer about making things better, just newer. Consider the virtue in the old-fashioned way of doing things.
