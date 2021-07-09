Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your mind is open, and your appetites are hearty. You’re primed to listen, learn and discover the outside world, led by a small internal voice of intuition. It’s the compass you can trust.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Keep in mind that some audiences are better than others. If you want the good ones, don’t pander and provide for the lesser ones. An engaged audience will bring their curiosity and much more to the room.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The thick of the drama is not an actionable position. Rise up. From a higher vantage, you’ll see what the situation needs and get ideas about how to serve the interests of those involved and form a suitable contribution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People will tend to do what is easy for them. The ones who do more are stronger and probably more experienced and versatile and still doing what’s easy for them. When people risk for you, it’s a gift worth acknowledging.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your fears and doubts are seductive. Ignore them. Keep coming back to your plan instead. Revisit; tweak; revel in it. The plan will excite you and galvanize your powers, sealing your every move together.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Like magicians engaging in the art of misdirection to pull off an illusion, people in relationships will direct attention to their contributions, talents and beneficial qualities ... which is a small subfocus of all there is to be seen and known.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate