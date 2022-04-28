Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Laughter is the sound of aligned interests, objectives and sympathies. An experience of solidarity will be fun for you today, and it’s comforting to know you’re all on the same side.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Children often have an exaggerated opinion of their abilities because they lack the experience that tells them what they can and cannot do. Today, in a similar position of innocence, you will do your best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You’ll get compliments today and you’re in a mood to eat them up. Of course, even as people confirm your attractiveness, it’s your own opinion of yourself that really matters.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your priorities are shifting. A new venture will be a terrific fit for your life and interests. Trust your attractions and let old ambitions fall to the wayside.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll sense what they can do, and you’ll help them develop their potential. You’ll give without pushing. Not only will you attract the best people, but you’ll also bring out the best in people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You like keenly observant people who ask the questions that prove their attention and interest. These people make you think. They cause you to see yourself differently.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It’s smart to test out an idea in a small way before taking it to a larger scale. Today this could be the move that keeps business on track or a relationship on good terms.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you don’t get what you want right away, it may be the best thing for you. Desire is a great motivator to improve. When you finally do get your goal, you’ll be completely ready for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The way to see the big picture is to go to the top of the mountain. You can do this in your mind, or you can do it physically by heading to the highest point in your immediate geography. Either way will give you clarity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There’s a good reason you’re in the place you find yourself today — though, trying to figure out exactly what that reason might be would be a waste of time. Own your position and make the most of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If the GPS does not agree with the road, the GPS is wrong. Similarly, if your idea of how to get to your goal doesn’t match what’s actually necessary, chuck your plan and do what it takes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There’s a change in you. However subtle the change may be, it will land you in a completely different place than you would be if you had remained the same.

