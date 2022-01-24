 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 24): A creative, tenacious visionary, you’ll sell people on your plan using a combination of approaches. Your ambitions are altruistic. Your keen understanding of what others need and how you can benefit them makes you a trusted leader. In turn, you’ll get exactly what you need, and in delightful, surprising ways. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 44, 39 and 14.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

