Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll experience the need for harmony and beauty in your environment. This is typical for you, but it’s stronger and more urgent than usual today, likely causing you to purge the old and bring in the new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ll understand a situation that baffles the others. Explaining it is the hard part. Consider skipping that and just acting on your knowledge. They’ll catch up later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The special fondness between you and your people gets the spotlight as you laugh and share stories, many retold for the 100th time. This is how a legacy gets cemented.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To show up and handle responsibilities is the very least you’re willing to do for your loved ones. You’re proactive, thinking about the future and driving the action according to your vision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your firsthand knowledge of the grind gives you a deep appreciation for the instances in which you are paid to do something you love. Such an exchange will happen today and is deserving of celebration!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your diligence comes from strength, but if you appear to be working harder than anyone else, it will instead be interpreted as weakness. Delegate to take the pressure off so you can be cool, relaxed and in control.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate