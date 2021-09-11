Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This weekend won’t ignite the flames of passion, and this is better for you now. The balance allows for friendship, conversation, adventure and fun to keep flowing into next week.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t have to solve a problem for everyone to solve it for someone, nor do you always have to stand out to do well in a venture. This applies to both business and personal interactions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The one who said, “Truth does not blush” wasn’t paying close attention. The truth can be very uncomfortable to hear indeed. Today’s honesty will provoke a visceral response.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You feel like you’re patting around in the dark to find the light switch. These temporary outages can’t be helped. No one is illuminated all of the time. Move slow, and enjoy the way nondominant senses come alive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Step back to look at the big picture. You’ll wake up to a surprising reality. For instance, if you only feel like you’re doing a good job when you’re meeting one person’s needs, there’s something wrong with the job.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A goal has slipped out of reach and will continue to drift away unless you act now to reel it back in. You’re very lucky now. You have an extremely good chance of getting this one, so make an action plan and commit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Money is a motivator, but it’s not in the top three. Your true desire is for knowledge, experience and wisdom, which are the golden keys, more helpful than money for moving beyond your current limitations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Frustration is natural but immature. Do you really have time for self-directed anger? You can solve the problem or leave it blank and move on. You’ll be happy either way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spontaneous travel and/or travel plans are favored. In new places, you are someone else, partly because you are suddenly with people who you may never see again.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’re a giver sometimes and a taker other times. The fact that you get to be both is a signal of health, as embodying only one of those roles is a sign of a troubled imbalance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tenacity and stamina are your winning attributes, which you’ll apply to marvelous effect. Good fortune comes via sales, efforts for your family and community projects.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A sacrifice will appease the powers that be. It doesn’t matter if it’s something hard or easy for you to give. What matters is that it’s something they need and want. So, before you give, find out what they are looking for.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate