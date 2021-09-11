Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This weekend won’t ignite the flames of passion, and this is better for you now. The balance allows for friendship, conversation, adventure and fun to keep flowing into next week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t have to solve a problem for everyone to solve it for someone, nor do you always have to stand out to do well in a venture. This applies to both business and personal interactions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The one who said, “Truth does not blush” wasn’t paying close attention. The truth can be very uncomfortable to hear indeed. Today’s honesty will provoke a visceral response.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You feel like you’re patting around in the dark to find the light switch. These temporary outages can’t be helped. No one is illuminated all of the time. Move slow, and enjoy the way nondominant senses come alive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Step back to look at the big picture. You’ll wake up to a surprising reality. For instance, if you only feel like you’re doing a good job when you’re meeting one person’s needs, there’s something wrong with the job.