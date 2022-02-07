Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll feel the call to do something domestic. You're presented a new professional opportunity. Think twice before you dismiss it. A new income stream might be just what you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It feels like what you're going through now will go on forever. Not true. Keep moving — that's the important thing. This too shall pass, and the reward will merit the expenditure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's sad you can't be with your loved ones, and yet there's an upside too. You will soon discover the joys of reconciliation. Distance and time between your visits will make the connection ever sweeter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): No one can honestly say they want peace while still fighting. Lay down your arms. The other team is as tired of the battle as you are, and they will do the same.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is no need for you to be right all of the time, but if someone says you're wrong, you want proof. Also, you want to see the "right" way in action. Rigorous fact-checking will serve you well.