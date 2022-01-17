Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 17): It’s one of your luckiest years. You will put something in the world that didn’t exist before. You’ll turn up the heat on your physical fitness goals. Strength training that works your body and mind will get you ready for the opportunities ahead. You’ll take achievement over comfort and stretch into a new role. Scorpio and Taurus adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 2, 24, 30, 1 and 6.
— Holiday Mathis,
Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.