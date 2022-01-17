 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your daily horoscope
0 Comments

Your daily horoscope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 17): It’s one of your luckiest years. You will put something in the world that didn’t exist before. You’ll turn up the heat on your physical fitness goals. Strength training that works your body and mind will get you ready for the opportunities ahead. You’ll take achievement over comfort and stretch into a new role. Scorpio and Taurus adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 2, 24, 30, 1 and 6.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert