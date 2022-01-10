 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your daily horoscope
Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 10): Your dreams are possible. It’s a little scary, but you’ll charge forward. No excuses. No quitting. You’ll change something about your habits and thinking that will seal you to your work with a new spirit of devotion. Finances perk up with solid, interesting work. You’ll be pursued by employers and love interests. Sagittarius and Libra adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 1, 44, 38, 12 and 6.

— Holiday Mathis,

Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

