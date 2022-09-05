Your daily horoscope

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 5): Groups are lucky for you. Three gatherings will be particularly significant, altering your course with special connections. Augmented fortunes come from small, disciplined acts repeated over the course of the year. It takes optimism to commit to a unique goal, but happy thoughts will come easily to you.
Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 16, 4, 44 and 18.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.